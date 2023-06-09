Itamar Ben-Gvir poses a great danger to the State of Israel, the Police Retired Commissioners' Forum charged at the national security minister in a letter sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

"Ben-Gvir is not the solution, he is a part of the problem," the letter, signed by dozens of retired senior officers, read. "The national security minister poses an immediate threat to Israel's security."

The forum further asked to present to Netanyahu its detailed plan to combat Arab sector crime in a meeting with the forum's representatives without Ben-Gvir or Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai .