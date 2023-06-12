Energy Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday night that protesters screamed and spat on him during a conference in Tel Aviv.
"I will not be deterred by violence masquerading as democracy. I will continue to build the country according to my ways and my vision," he tweeted.
השתתפתי הערב בטקס הדלקת האור במלאת 100 שנים להדלקת החשמל הראשונה בת״א. ממול ניצבו מפגיני החושך שצווחו וגידפו ומסתבר שבסוף גם ירקו. לא אירתע מאלימות המתחזה לדמוקרטיה. אמשיך לבנות את המדינה עפ״י דרכי וחזוני.קרדיט: גיא סידי pic.twitter.com/qrVgyJ7gNC— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 11, 2023