Three men arrested en route to carry out shooting in Rahat

Three residents of Rahat who were reportedly on their way to carry out a shooting, were arrested by the Israel Police in Rahat on Monday morning.

The car the three men were traveling in raised the suspicion of police officers, who searched the car and found a loaded FN pistol with a bullet in the barrel, knives, batons, face masks, and illegal ammunition.

The car and the weapons were confiscated. The suspects, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and the police will request the court to extend their detention.