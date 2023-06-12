25-year-old man seriously injured in violent incident in Tel Aviv

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a violent incident on Dov Mezrich street in Tel Aviv Monday night, according to Israeli media.

MDA medics treated him and evacuated him to Wolfson Hospital, as he suffered a penetrating injury.

"The injured man was lying unconscious on the street suffering from a penetrating and bleeding wound. We gave him medical treatment," MDA paramedic Noam Alif said in a statement. "We administered medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and bandaging and transferred him for further treatment at the hospital as his condition was critical."

This is a developing story.