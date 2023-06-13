IDF maps, searches home of Dee family murderer

Israeli security forces were active in the West Bank on Monday night, searching and mapping out the home of one of the terrorists who carried out the attack against the Dee family in April in which Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee were killed.

צה"ל מיפה הלילה את ביתו של המחבל הנוסף שביצע את הפיגוע בחמרה בו נרצחו בנות משפחת די ז״ל; כוחות צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב עצרו תשעה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים והחרימו אמצעי לחימה רבים>> pic.twitter.com/TZQtIpBKXO — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 13, 2023

In addition, the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested nine wanted individuals and confiscated a variety of weapons.