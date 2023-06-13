The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Zelensky hails 'forward movement' of troops in eastern, southern Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 23:14

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday hailed advances by Ukraine's troops near the long-besieged city of Bakhmut in the east and on the war's southern front.

"Thanks to everyone who is now fighting, who protects and advances our positions," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "For example, the Bakhmut sector...there is forward movement in various areas."

He also praised units on the "Tavria" southern front, saying that in "conditions of aviation and artillery superiority of the occupiers, there is movement forward. Thank you soldiers! Thank you for every step and every metre freed from Russian evil."

E. Jean Carroll can pursue $10 mln lawsuit against Donald Trump - judge
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 11:10 PM
US approves potential sale of military support services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 10:24 PM
Kuwait emir names sheikh Ahmad Aawaf al-Sabah as prime minister
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 09:33 PM
US tells Russia to stop threatening global food supplies
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 09:10 PM
NATO chief: Ukraine making progress in counteroffensive
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 08:34 PM
Israel's Herzog to visit US next month, meet with President Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 07:38 PM
US to send $325 million in new military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 07:31 PM
US to remove obstacles to defense, high-tech trade with India
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 05:08 PM
France says it thwarted attack on websites by Russian hackers
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 04:13 PM
Israel appoints new consul general for St. Petersburg, Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 03:59 PM
Palestinian killed in armed clashes with IDF near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 03:45 PM
IDF maps, searches home of Dee family murderer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 02:31 PM
Russian shelling kills priest in Ukraine's Bilozerka
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 02:09 PM
Belarus to get Russian tactical nuclear weapons 'in several days'
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 01:30 PM
Chinese foreign minister meets Palestinian Authority counterpart
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 12:56 PM
