Several Japan Self Defense Force personnel may be dead in shooting

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 04:50

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 04:56

Several Japanese Self Defense Force personnel may have died in a shooting incident at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

One person fired a gun and at least three people are injured, NHK reported, citing unidentified sources. Their level of injuries are not known, the broadcaster said.

There are no reports of civilian casualties, NHK said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.

 

Fire breaks out in Odesa from Russian missile attack - officials
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 04:29 AM
Bahrain, Iran likely to restore diplomatic ties soon -US diplomat
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 01:24 AM
Syrian media accuses Israel of air attack on Damascus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
06/14/2023 01:18 AM
Stun grenade thrown in Holon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 11:53 PM
Zelensky hails 'forward movement' of troops in eastern, southern Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 11:14 PM
US approves potential sale of military support services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 10:24 PM
Kuwait emir names sheikh Ahmad Aawaf al-Sabah as prime minister
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 09:33 PM
US tells Russia to stop threatening global food supplies
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 09:10 PM
NATO chief: Ukraine making progress in counteroffensive
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 08:34 PM
Israel's Herzog to visit US next month, meet with President Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 07:38 PM
US to send $325 million in new military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 07:31 PM
US to remove obstacles to defense, high-tech trade with India
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 05:08 PM
France says it thwarted attack on websites by Russian hackers
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 04:13 PM
Israel appoints new consul general for St. Petersburg, Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 03:59 PM
Palestinian killed in armed clashes with IDF near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 03:45 PM
