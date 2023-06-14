Several Japan Self Defense Force personnel may be dead in shooting

Several Japanese Self Defense Force personnel may have died in a shooting incident at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

One person fired a gun and at least three people are injured, NHK reported, citing unidentified sources. Their level of injuries are not known, the broadcaster said.

There are no reports of civilian casualties, NHK said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.