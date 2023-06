A Palestinian worker was arrested on suspicion of abusing a 9-month-old baby at a daycare in Kfar Aqab, near Jerusalem, according to an Israel Police statement on Wednesday morning.

A mother who came to pick up her infant daughter from the daycare noticed signs of violence on her including signs of strangulation and bruises and took her to the hospital.

The worker was set to be brought for a hearing to have her arrest extended on Wednesday.