A probe into the death of a Palestinian toddler by IDF fire found gaps in the chain of command and in the communications between the forces in the field, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Wednesday.

The toddler was killled amid a firefight between Palestinian terrorists and IDF soldiers near Nabi Saleh. During the firefight, an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle and fired in the air against orders.

Another soldier saw two figures entering a car and thought they were the terrorists. After receiving permission from his commander, he fired several bullets at the vehicle.

"The investigation revealed that the sequence of events and the hearing of the officer's gunfire during the sweeps of the village, caused the soldier to believe that it was the gunfire of the fleeing terrorists," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.