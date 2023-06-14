The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blaze breaks out at power station in south Russia, three injured

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 16:22

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a power station in Russia's southern Rostov region, injuring three workers, the local governor said.

In a statement on Telegram, Vasily Golubev said the incident had forced the operation of the Novocherkassk plant, which generates heat and electricity, to be suspended.

Temporary restrictions on electricity supply will be introduced for residents of the region, he said.

Golubev said there was no confirmation of any explosion, but experts said the fire might have been caused by gas igniting during maintenance work.

 

 

Israel's Highway 2 blocked due to suspicious device found on road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 03:57 PM
Kremlin says it will not rename 'special military operation' in Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 03:14 PM
IDF finds gaps in communication in shooting of Palestinian toddler
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 02:46 PM
IAEA chief waiting until safer to go to Ukraine nuclear plant
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 11:17 AM
US-based Islamic State propagandist pleads guilty to support for terror
By MICHAEL STARR
06/14/2023 11:14 AM
Russia's Medvedev: Moscow free to destroy enemies' undersea relay cables
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 10:12 AM
Victory supermarket owner questioned by Competition Authority - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 09:41 AM
Palestinian arrested for abusing baby at Kfar Aqab daycare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 08:20 AM
5 Palestinian fisherman detained by IDF off coast of Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 07:39 AM
Several Japan Self Defense Force personnel may be dead in shooting
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 04:50 AM
Fire breaks out in Odesa from Russian missile attack - officials
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 04:29 AM
Bahrain, Iran likely to restore diplomatic ties soon -US diplomat
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 01:24 AM
Stun grenade thrown in Holon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/13/2023 11:53 PM
Zelensky hails 'forward movement' of troops in eastern, southern Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 11:14 PM
US approves potential sale of military support services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
06/13/2023 10:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by