Jerusalem firefighters attacked with stones while extinguishing fire

Firefighters in Jerusalem were attacked by stones and other objects while trying to extinguish a fire in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot on Wednesday evening.

Youths from the Ramot area threw stones and objects at the firefighters, injuring a firefighter and a volunteer who were then treated on the spot.

"Israel's Fire and Rescue Service takes the stone-throwing and the ongoing attempt to harm the firefighters, who work to save lives, and time and time again, have to deal with stone-throwing and attempts to harm their safety, very seriously," the spokesman for the Jerusalem district said in a statement.

"We will work with the relevant parties in order to ensure the operational activity and the safety and security of the firefighters."