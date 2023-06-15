The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Israel welcomes sale of Arrow 3 to Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 10:14

Israel put out a statement on Thursday welcoming the Arrow 3 deal with Germany.

"Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Israel Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries welcome the German Ministry of Defense and the Bundestag’s Budget and Defence Committees’ approval of the commitment to initiate the necessary steps to acquire the Israeli “Arrow 3” air and missile defense system," the statement said.

"The professional teams led by the Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, the DDR&D’s Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries are continuing discussions with their German counterparts to finalize the procurement contract. Israel Ministry of Defense officials maintain ongoing communication with the American administration to ensure the necessary sales approval."

Chechen unit deployed to Belgorod to prevent Ukraine infiltration
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 10:30 AM
Nine drones shot down over Crimea
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 10:09 AM
US soldier pleads guilty of trying to aid ISIS
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 09:43 AM
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister will visit Iran on Saturday - Tasnim
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 09:26 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 05:37 AM
Sudan's West Darfur governor killed by RSF in El Geneina
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 12:05 AM
Man in serious condition after being bitten by a snake in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 10:51 PM
US soldier pleads guilty to charges for trying to help Islamic State
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 09:25 PM
Decapitated animal's head left outside Tel Aviv home, police to probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 09:14 PM
US: Lebanon leaders must stop putting their own interests above country
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 09:02 PM
Jerusalem firefighters attacked with stones while extinguishing fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 08:06 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief, Iran's Supreme Leader meet in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/14/2023 07:10 PM
Bill Gates to meet President Xi on Friday during China visit
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:43 PM
Armenia says 2 Indian nationals wounded in Azerbaijani border shelling
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:30 PM
Russian parliament backs ban on gender change surgery
By REUTERS
06/14/2023 05:09 PM
