Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday evening congratulated newly-appointed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on taking office.

Fidan thanked Minister Cohen for the Israeli aid delegation to Turkey after the recent earthquake and the resumption of Israeli airlines' flights to Turkey.

"The relations between Israel and Turkey are important for regional stability and peace," Cohen said. "I wished my colleague, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, success in his position and we discussed ways to promote the strategic ties between the countries and increase mutual trade. The renewal of the flights of the Israeli airlines to Turkey will further increase the tourism ties between the countries and strengthen the friendship between the nations."