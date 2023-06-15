Israeli NGO protests outside Netanyahu's home, demands judicial reform

Israeli activists from right-wing NGO Im Tirzu protested outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private Cesarea home on Thursday evening, calling on the prime minister and his coalition to resume the judicial reform legislation.

"It's time to tell the prime minister the truth," Im Tirzu director-general Matan Peleg said, "64 mandates are demanding to stop submitting [to the opposition's demands]. This is not how you achieve stability, we are weak and lacking the ability to act," he charged.