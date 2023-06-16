NATO meeting fails to approve first defense plans since Cold War

NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels have failed to reach agreement over the alliance's first defense plans since the end of the Cold War, two officials told Reuters on Friday.

"While regional plans were not formally endorsed today, we anticipate these plans will be part of a series of deliverables for the Vilnius Summit in July," a senior US official said.

A NATO diplomat said Turkey had blocked the decision over the wording of geographical locations, also with regard to Cyprus.

The diplomat added that there was still opportunity to find a solution before the NATO summit mid-July in Vilnius.