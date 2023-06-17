The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian missile kills four in Ukraine's Kharkiv region -governor

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 13:21

A Russian missile strike on a small village in the Kharkiv region in the east killed four people on Saturday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian military shelled the village of Huryiv Kozachok and an anti-tank guided missile hit a car driving towards the village which is near the border with Russia. Four civilians who were in the car died on the spot, he said.

Ukraine liberated many villages and towns in the Kharkiv region last autumn but since then the Russian military has frequently shelled the area, destroying critical infrastructure and injuring and killing residents.

80-year-old drowned at Netanya beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2023 02:18 PM
Air strike kills 17 people including 5 children in Sudanese capital
By REUTERS
06/17/2023 01:07 PM
Death toll in school attack in western Uganda rises to at least 41
By REUTERS
06/17/2023 12:47 PM
Russia repels Ukrainian attack on Druzhba oil pipeline facility - report
By REUTERS
06/17/2023 11:46 AM
Kremlin links granting 'behavior-based' accreditations to Western media
By REUTERS
06/17/2023 11:02 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down - Downchecker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 11:28 PM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Tonga
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 10:37 PM
Explosive device explodes in Lod, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 10:14 PM
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dead after terminal cancer
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 09:22 PM
White House denounces nuclear rhetoric from Putin
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 08:48 PM
Israeli arrested for trying to smuggle weapons into West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 08:46 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes France
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 07:55 PM
Zelensky says peace talks possible only after Russian troops leave
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 07:08 PM
Yariv Levin: 'We're more determined than ever to pass judicial reform'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2023 07:00 PM
Putin: There is danger NATO is pulled into Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
06/16/2023 05:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by