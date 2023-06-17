Man shot dead in Ashkelon in another crime-related murder

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Hertzel Street in Ashkelon on Saturday evening, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The Magen David Adom team that was called to the scene had to pronounce the man dead.

The man was known to belong to the criminal organization headed by Shalom Domrani, and three years ago survived had already an assassination attempt, according to Maariv.

The shooter fled the scene and the police began to search the area to locate him and opened an investigation into the incident.