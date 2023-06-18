Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf will travel to Israel this week, according to a Saturday announcement from the US State Department.

Leaf will also be visiting the West Bank and shortly after will be visiting Jordan. She is set to meet with senior Israeli officials in Jerusalem and will discuss topics such as expanding Israel’s integration into the Middle East and constraining Iran’s destabilizing behavior.

She will also meet with Palestinian officials in Ramallah to discuss US-Palestinian relations and US efforts to support the Palestinian people.