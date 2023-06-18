IDF arrest five overnight in West Bank

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police troops operated in the West Bank overnight on Saturday night, arresting five wanted suspects.

Two were arrested in the villages of Araba and Hursa, while a further three were arrested in Husan. During the operations, civilians threw stones and threatened further harm to Israeli forces, who responded with crowd dispersal measures.

In the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, civilians threw explosives and fired at Israeli forces, who responded with gunfire.

Those arrested were taken in for further questioning. Israeli forces didn't suffer any casualties.