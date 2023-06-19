Netanyahu trial takes detour into Case 4000 before Milchan testimony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will take a detour from Case 1000 to Case 4000 on Tuesday according to the prosecution, before the start of businessman Arnon Milchan's testimony in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Journalist Avner Borochov will testify on his time as an editor for the Walla website. Under Case 4000, Netanyahu is accused of seeking positive coverage from Walla in return for regulation changes that would benefit Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch.

On Wednesday an attorney for the Communications Ministry will testify about her time with the legal department during the alleged regulation changes.