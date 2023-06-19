Israeli gov't will compensate businesses hurt in 'Shield and Arrow'

The Knesset's Finance Committee gave their approval on Tuesday to regulations formulated by the Tax Authority which aim to compensate businesses economically affected by the "Shield and Arrow" operation.

Specifically, it will serve those located up to 40 km from the Gaza Strip border.

According to the approved regulations, the eligibility period for compensation is from May 9, 2023, to May 13, 2023, for businesses between 7 and 40 km from Gaza border. The end date is extended until May 15, 2023, for businesses up to 7 km from the Gaza Strip.

A necessary condition for eligibility is the payment of wages to employees.