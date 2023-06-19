The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine's Zelensky: We have suffered no lost positions

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 22:50

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had lost no positions in their counter-offensive against Russian troops, while enemy forces had sustained only losses.

"In some sectors, our forces are moving forward, in others they are defending positions or resisting assaults and intensified attacks from the occupiers," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"We have no lost positions, only liberated ones. And they have only losses. Overall, the situation is one of pressure, from us, which paves the way for our flag."

Israeli toddler dies in Acre after being left in hot car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 06:00 PM
Pakistan court issues arrest warrants against ex-PM Imran Khan
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 05:21 PM
US judge sets August trial date for Trump in Florida documents case
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 03:43 PM
Four killed in blast, fire at Russian gunpowder plant - TASS
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 03:31 PM
Russian soldier gets $12,000 for destroying German tank in Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 03:10 PM
Russia says its struck, destroyed eight Ukrainian ammunition warehouses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 02:32 PM
Police chief instructs spokesperson not to work with Ben-Gvir - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 01:02 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia – EMSC
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 12:19 PM
Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters being searched by police - organizers
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 12:18 PM
'You killed us': Rabbi Zvi Thau's home graffitied
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 10:39 AM
Yesh Atid MK Orna Barbivay set to announce Tel Aviv mayoral bid - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 09:56 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu, Oracle CEO discuss AI in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 09:11 AM
Israel arrests six Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 08:57 AM
Sixth Palestinian dies due to wounds sustained during Jenin clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 08:19 AM
Explosive device found next to building in Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 08:12 AM
