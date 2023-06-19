UK lawmakers vote to approve report that Boris Johnson misled parliament

British lawmakers on Monday voted to approve a report that recommended sanctioning former prime minister Boris Johnson for deliberately misleading parliament over rule-breaking parties held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted by 354 to 7 to endorse the privileges committee's report, which concluded that the former leader should have his parliamentary pass revoked and had he not already quit, it would have recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament.

Johnson abruptly resigned from parliament 10 days ago after seeing an advance copy of the report, calling the inquiry a "witch hunt."