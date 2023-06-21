The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden calling Xi 'dictator' violates China's political dignity - Chinese foreign ministry

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 10:31

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 12:21

US President Joe Biden calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a "dictator" seriously violated China's political dignity and amounted to public political provocation, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at the regular news conference.

Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

The Kremlin also said that Biden's reference to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a "dictator," showed the contradictions and unpredictability of US foreign policy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had "bad" relations with Washington and "very good" ties with China.

41 killed, 121 hospitalized in Kakhovka dam breach - Russian minister
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 04:05 PM
Blast, fire reported at Romanian Black Sea oil refinery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2023 03:53 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Progress in counteroffensive 'slower than desired'
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 01:52 PM
US to provide $1.3b. in additional aid to Ukraine, Blinken says
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 12:10 PM
Defense Minister revokes entry permits of Eli terrorists' relatives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2023 11:28 AM
Swedish FM: Time for Turkey to start NATO ratification process
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 10:35 AM
Man arrested for sexually abusing preteen online
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2023 10:30 AM
Judicial reform bill committee session canceled after terrorist attack
By MICHAEL STARR
06/21/2023 09:11 AM
Ukraine 'gaining ground' near Melitopol, Berdiansk - military spokesman
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 08:59 AM
Two dead, 31 injured in train accident in Tunisia - report
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 08:44 AM
Two drones intercepted on way to Moscow region warehouses -governor
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 07:49 AM
Taiwan: Chinese aircraft carrier group sailed through strait
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 07:47 AM
Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell border area
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 05:17 AM
Jeffrey Epstein got $300 mln in US Virgin Islands tax incentives
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 04:05 AM
Russian Navy to receive two new nuclear submarines by end-2023
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 03:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by