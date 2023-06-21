Police arrest nursing assistant for abuse, assault of elderly Israeli

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old foreign nursing assistant after it was suspected that she had assaulted and abused her elderly patient, a 75-year-old Tel Aviv resident.

She was arrested a few days after police launched an investigation into the incident after the 75-year-old woman's son turned to the police, complaining that she had been beaten by her nurse in her Tel Aviv home.

According to the initial police probe, the abuse suffered by the elderly woman, who has dementia, had been ongoing for the past year.

This is a developing story.