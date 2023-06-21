Shas chairman Arye Deri is considering appointing a new health minister from his ultra-Orthodox faction after all but giving up on efforts to return to the government, Walla reported on Wednesday.

Deri was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the High Court of Justice ruled that his appointment as Health and Interior minister was unlawful due to his criminal past.

The former minister is under the impression that legal difficulties surrounding his return to government will be too difficult to overcome. According to sources within Shas, MK Uriel Busso is seen as the main candidate for the Health Ministry.