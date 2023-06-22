Israeli contracts monkeypox despite receiving vaccination

An Israeli man in his 50s has been diagnosed with monkeypox despite being previously vaccinated against the virus, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Health Ministry stressed that it is still recommended that people at high risk get vaccinated against the virus as the vaccine is very effective and vaccinated people who do get infected have milder illness.

An epidemiological investigation found that no other people were in contact with man and exposed to the virus. Israelis returning from abroad who develop a fever and a blistering rash should contact their attending physician.