One killed, eight injured in car crash on Israel's Highway 40

A woman was killed and another eight people were injured in a crash between two vehicles on Highway 40 between the Tlalim and Chalukim junctions on Thursday.

Magen David Adom personnel treated the injured on the scene and had to determine the death of a 29-year-old woman.

The other eight injured were transported to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, with one 30-year-old man in serious condition, a 40-year-old man in moderate condition and six other people with light injuries, some of them children.

Israel Police began an investigation into the circumstances of the accident and temporarily closed off the highway.