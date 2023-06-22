The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukrainian forces contain Russian forces in east -deputy defense minister

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 20:53

Ukrainian forces are containing Russian forces on the eastern front and have not allowed "a single meter" of Russian advances, Deputy Prime Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday.

"Our defense forces continue to contain effectively advances by Russian troops," Maliar wrote on the Telegram app, referring to four key sectors in the east, including the Lyman further north, where officials say Russian forces have been active.

Maliar said Ukrainian forces on the southern front, where several villages were captured last week, were "gradually moving forward. We have had partial success. We are pushing back the enemy and leveling the front line."

Israeli settlers and Palestinians clash near Eli in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 08:20 PM
Russian Supreme Court rejects Navalny challenge to prison conditions
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 06:15 PM
Church of England plans to disinvest from fossil fuels this year
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 04:56 PM
Five injured in barber shop shooting in northern Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 04:39 PM
Anti-LGBT posters hung up in central Israeli city before pride march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 04:22 PM
Israeli security chief talks terror, West Bank violence with US official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 04:01 PM
One killed, eight injured in car crash on Israel's Highway 40
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 03:38 PM
Iran signs air transport services agreement with UAE, Emirati media says
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 03:14 PM
Russia warns US not to send NATO troops to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 02:35 PM
Syrian arrested in Beirut for allegedly spying for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 02:12 PM
Hamas commander killed in shooting in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 12:53 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky say Russia considering 'terror' attack at Zaporizhzhi
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 12:02 PM
Israeli contracts monkeypox despite receiving vaccination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 11:59 AM
Security guard gave hard drugs to teens, raped them - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2023 10:24 AM
Russia says US is strengthening its forces in Syria -RIA
By REUTERS
06/22/2023 08:48 AM
