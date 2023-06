Prosecutors on Thursday charged "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with tampering with evidence in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a court filing, prosecutors accused Gutierrez-Reed of transferring narcotics to another person on Oct. 21, 2021, the day Hutchins was shot, with the intent to "prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."