Two injured men, one in moderate and another in good condition, were brought to Magen David Adom medical personnel on Highway 60 near the Meitar checkpoint on Saturday, according to Israel Police.

The men were treated on the scene before being transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. The 32-year-old man in moderate condition had suffered stab wounds, while the second man, 45 years old, suffered from burning eyes and breathing difficulties from pepper spray.