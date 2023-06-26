Russian defense minister visits troops after Wagner mutiny

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, his first public appearance since the weekend mutiny by the Wagner paramilitary group.

The mutineers led by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin advanced on Moscow to remove what they called Russia's corrupt and incompetent military leadership, before suddenly heading back to a Russia-held area of eastern Ukraine after a deal with the Kremlin brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.