Min. Ben-Gvir blames previous gov't for rise in Arab society crime

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attributed the steep increase in crime within Arab society to the policies of the previous government on Monday morning.

With 106 lives lost this year alone, Ben Gvir expressed concern over what he said was a widening gap between government actions and media portrayals.

"There is a gap between what we are doing and what the media presents," he said.

"Different things are happening on the ground. This is not a statement where I am placing blame [on anyone], but it must be said that even during the previous government, the feelings were not good.

"Take, for example, the murder incidents in 2022, we see the deterioration from July."