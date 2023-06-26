The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Kremlin releases first video statement by Putin since Wagner mutiny

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 13:51

Updated: JUNE 26, 2023 14:21

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday issued via the Kremlin website his first statement since an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group, congratulating participants of an industrial forum.

It was not immediately clear when or where Putin's statement was recorded.

Putin made a national address to the Russian people on Saturday condemning the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries as a "stab in the back" and vowing to crush it.

He has not commented publicly on the subsequent deal, announced late on Saturday, that appeared to defuse the crisis and avert possible bloodshed by allowing the Wagner fighters to return to base and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to move to Belarus.

 

IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
06/26/2023 01:48 PM
Russian prime minister: country must stay united behind Putin
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 12:46 PM
Home of terrorist who killed American Israeli Ganeles to be demolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 12:22 PM
US to test Palestinian dual-nationals' Israeli access in July
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 11:34 AM
Netanyahu trial judges to publish summary of Case 4000 meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 11:07 AM
Min. Ben-Gvir blames previous gov't for rise in Arab society crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 11:05 AM
FSB detains Russian citizen for sending money to Ukraine for drones -RIA
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 10:03 AM
Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city -statement
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 09:27 AM
US embassy contacted Russia over security amid Prigozhin mutiny -RIA cit
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 08:57 AM
Man in his 20s dies in collision on Route 5 near Beit Aryeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 06:11 AM
Biden and Zelensky discuss recent events in Russia -White House
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 10:41 PM
Ukraine's defense minister: Things 'moving in right direction'
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 09:04 PM
Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk -Russian-appointed mayor
By REUTERS
06/25/2023 08:39 PM
IDF deploys additional forces to West Bank amid violence, terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 07:44 PM
Israel's Highway 1 blocked by police after truck catches fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2023 06:47 PM
