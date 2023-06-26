Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that what he said were Western and Ukrainian claims that Russia plans to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine were "nonsense," state news agency TASS reported.

Russia is checking if Western spy agencies were involved in mutiny - TASS cites Lavrov

Russia's intelligence services are investigating whether Western spy agencies played a role in the aborted mutiny by armed Wagner mercenary fighters on Saturday, the TASS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.