A forest fire broke out between Modi'in and Kfar Ha Oranim on Monday, according to Israel Police.

Police and firefighters have begun evacuating residents in the area and other firefighting teams are working to extinguish the fire.

Fire and Rescue Services announced at around 6 p.m. that the fire has not yet been brought under control and that fifteen crews have been continuing operations to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story.