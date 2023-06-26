Israeli protest activist arrested in Petah Tikva

Itzik Medina, an active member of the protest movement against Israel's judicial reform, was arrested by police on Monday evening while he was having dinner with his family in Petah Tikva.

Medina was escorted to a local police station, where activists arrived at the scene to protest the arrest.

The Brothers in Arms reservist protest movement stated in response that "this is the beginning of Ben-Gvir's thought police. We warned that the most non-violent protest ever would still be met with a disproportionate response from him."