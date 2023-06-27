The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Lukashenko: We want Wagner to share war experience with Belarus

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 15:42

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country wanted to learn from the war experience of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Tuesday.

Under a deal brokered by Lukashenko late on Saturday that ended a mutiny by the Wagner fighters, they were allowed either to join Russia's regular armed forces or move with their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus.

"If their commanders come to us and help us... tell us what's important right now... That's priceless. That's what we need to take from Wagner," Lukashenko said, adding there was no need for Belarus to fear the presence of the mercenaries. "We will keep a close eye on them."

Putin says Wagner militia was entirely supported by Russian state
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 03:30 PM
Israelis set to protest judicial reform at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 03:29 PM
Four minors sentenced to community service in 'Hate Wedding' case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 03:25 PM
75-year-old sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting granddaughters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 12:09 PM
Russia has detained hundreds of civilians since Ukraine war began: UN
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 12:05 PM
Russia's FSB drops criminal case against Wagner group over armed mutiny
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 11:25 AM
Ukrainian ambassador summoned to July 3 meeting with Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 09:19 AM
Sudan's RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 11:54 PM
Russia's Putin thanks those Wagner fighters who helped avoid bloodshed
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 10:37 PM
Gal Gadot to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 10:19 PM
Israeli protest activist arrested in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 09:10 PM
Russia says its jets intercept British military aircraft over Black Sea
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 08:24 PM
Major forest fire breaks out between Modi'in Illit and Kfar HaOranim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 05:52 PM
Lavrov: claims Russia will blow up Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'nonsense'
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 03:56 PM
Wagner mutiny demonstrates weakness of Russian regime- NATO
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 03:46 PM
