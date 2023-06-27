A New York appeals court on Tuesday narrowed state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family business of a "staggering" fraud and dismissed all claims against the former US president's daughter.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said statutes of limitations prevented James from suing over transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014, or Feb. 6, 2016, depending on the defendant.

It also said that because all allegations against Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were too old, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely.