The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

New York fraud case against Donald Trump is narrowed; Ivanka Trump dismissed as defendant

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 17:46

A New York appeals court on Tuesday narrowed state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family business of a "staggering" fraud and dismissed all claims against the former US president's daughter.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said statutes of limitations prevented James from suing over transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014, or Feb. 6, 2016, depending on the defendant.

It also said that because all allegations against Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were too old, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely.

Revote for Judicial Selection Committee set for July 12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 05:52 PM
Lukashenko: We want Wagner to share war experience with Belarus
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 03:42 PM
Four minors sentenced to community service in 'Hate Wedding' case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 03:25 PM
75-year-old sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting granddaughters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 12:09 PM
Russia has detained hundreds of civilians since Ukraine war began: UN
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 12:05 PM
Russia's FSB drops criminal case against Wagner group over armed mutiny
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 11:25 AM
Ukrainian ambassador summoned to July 3 meeting with Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2023 09:19 AM
Sudan's RSF commander announces a unilateral truce over Eid
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 11:54 PM
Russia's Putin thanks those Wagner fighters who helped avoid bloodshed
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 10:37 PM
Gal Gadot to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 10:19 PM
Israeli protest activist arrested in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 09:10 PM
Russia says its jets intercept British military aircraft over Black Sea
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 08:24 PM
Major forest fire breaks out between Modi'in Illit and Kfar HaOranim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2023 05:52 PM
Lavrov: claims Russia will blow up Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'nonsense'
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 03:56 PM
Wagner mutiny demonstrates weakness of Russian regime- NATO
By REUTERS
06/26/2023 03:46 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by