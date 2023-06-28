The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Political activist spy convicted of mayor bribery scheme

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 14:49

A political activist was convicted by the Haifa Magistrate Court as part of a plea deal of bribing suspended Kiryat Motzkin mayor Haim Tzuri after he was enticed into betraying and passing on information from the politicians' rivals, the Central District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. 

Dovi Spiegler was an activist of the New Spirit local electoral faction in 2017, when Tzuri allegedly contacted him and offered him and his wife positions in the municipality in return for information. 

Information and content from a New Spirit activist WhatsApp group was transferred by Spiegler to Tzuri, which the prosecution said was an abuse of his position. 

Spiegler received 9 months in prison and will serve as a state witness against Tzuri and his deputy.

Netanyahu, Iowa governor talk US-Israel ties in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 01:43 PM
Russia's Putin holds phone call with Bahrain's King
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 12:39 PM
Probability of Russia's exit from grain deal remains high
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 10:14 AM
80-year-old Israeli hurt in Jerusalem terror attack released from care
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 10:04 AM
Lithuania buys NASAMS air defence for Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 09:06 AM
Mako shark found dead on Israeli coast off Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 08:39 AM
IDF could dismiss officers striking as part of judicial reform protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 07:59 AM
South Korea unveils new sanctions over North's weapons programs
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:16 AM
S. Koreans become younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:05 AM
Giuliani interviewed in US special counsel's election probe
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 04:16 AM
Blinken 'conveyed concern' over West Bank violence to Israeli FM
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 03:14 AM
US judge says Trump's NY criminal case likely belongs in state court
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 01:03 AM
Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 12:59 AM
Wagner troops in Belarus will increase danger for neighbors
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 10:18 PM
US condemns Russian attacks, vows to 'continue to stand with Ukraine'
By REUTERS
06/27/2023 10:16 PM
