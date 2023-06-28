Political activist spy convicted of mayor bribery scheme

A political activist was convicted by the Haifa Magistrate Court as part of a plea deal of bribing suspended Kiryat Motzkin mayor Haim Tzuri after he was enticed into betraying and passing on information from the politicians' rivals, the Central District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Dovi Spiegler was an activist of the New Spirit local electoral faction in 2017, when Tzuri allegedly contacted him and offered him and his wife positions in the municipality in return for information.

Information and content from a New Spirit activist WhatsApp group was transferred by Spiegler to Tzuri, which the prosecution said was an abuse of his position.

Spiegler received 9 months in prison and will serve as a state witness against Tzuri and his deputy.