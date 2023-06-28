The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ben-Gvir: High Court says I can't handle protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 16:25

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 16:29

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded Wednesday to a request by Tourism Minister Haim Katz to block a protest planned in Ben-Gurion Airport next Monday, stating that the High Court of Justice had ruled that he could not get involved in the matter.

"My policy on the matter is clear, blocking roads, especially central ones, must not be allowed and the police must act in an equitable manner," said Ben-Gvir.

"As you know, while during the Disengagement the enforcement authorities showed zero tolerance regarding roadblocks and as a result many hundreds of protesters were arrested, in the protests against the reform the enforcement authorities allow widespread disruptions and almost no one is arrested."

"At the same time, it was determined that in practice I do not have the authority and ability as national security minister to handle the matter in question, and this authority is vested in the attorney-general. In light of the above, I recommend that you address this letter to the attorney-general."

Smotrich tells OU 'we need empowerment instead of civil disobedience'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 03:58 PM
Gallant signs administrative arrest orders for four Jewish Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 03:44 PM
Netanyahu trial: State not against publishing judge meeting summary
By MICHAEL STARR
06/28/2023 03:26 PM
Political activist spy convicted of mayor bribery scheme
By MICHAEL STARR
06/28/2023 02:49 PM
Netanyahu, Iowa governor talk US-Israel ties in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 01:43 PM
Russia's Putin holds phone call with Bahrain's King
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 12:39 PM
Probability of Russia's exit from grain deal remains high
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 10:14 AM
80-year-old Israeli hurt in Jerusalem terror attack released from care
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 10:04 AM
Lithuania buys NASAMS air defence for Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 09:06 AM
Mako shark found dead on Israeli coast off Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 08:39 AM
IDF could dismiss officers striking as part of judicial reform protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 07:59 AM
South Korea unveils new sanctions over North's weapons programs
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:16 AM
S. Koreans become younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:05 AM
Giuliani interviewed in US special counsel's election probe
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 04:16 AM
Blinken 'conveyed concern' over West Bank violence to Israeli FM
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 03:14 AM
