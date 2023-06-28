Ben-Gvir: High Court says I can't handle protests

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded Wednesday to a request by Tourism Minister Haim Katz to block a protest planned in Ben-Gurion Airport next Monday, stating that the High Court of Justice had ruled that he could not get involved in the matter.

"My policy on the matter is clear, blocking roads, especially central ones, must not be allowed and the police must act in an equitable manner," said Ben-Gvir.

"As you know, while during the Disengagement the enforcement authorities showed zero tolerance regarding roadblocks and as a result many hundreds of protesters were arrested, in the protests against the reform the enforcement authorities allow widespread disruptions and almost no one is arrested."

"At the same time, it was determined that in practice I do not have the authority and ability as national security minister to handle the matter in question, and this authority is vested in the attorney-general. In light of the above, I recommend that you address this letter to the attorney-general."