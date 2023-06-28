Shooting targets crossing near Jenin, no injuries reported

A shooting attack targeted the Jalameh crossing near Jenin on Wednesday evening, according to the Defense Ministry. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The crossing was closed after the incident while searches were conducted in the area.

Additionally, on Wednesday evening, a 12-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem was arrested after approaching Border Police officers at the checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp while holding a knife.

While police officers arrested the 12-year-old, the suspect threw the knife away. An investigation has been opened into the incident.