Health Committee freezes self-participation payments for prescription drugs for six months

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 20:52

Due to the skyrocketing cost of living that has strained the pocketbooks of Israelis, the Knesset Health Committee decided on Wednesday to freeze for half a year the charges that people are required to pay for medications supplied by their health fund.

Committee chairman Shas MK Uriel Bosso said: “We bring good news for the citizens of Israel who are groaning under the cost of living. More and more Israelis are forced to forgo medicines because they can’t afford to pay for them.”

The voluntary organization Yad Sarah also called on the government to promote a systemic solution for targeted assistance to the 500,000 Israelis who can’t buy prescription drugs because of financial hardship. The spokesman said that a non-profit group called Equal Health for All – which collects unused medications – collected, among other places, at Yad Sarah’s 123 branches around the country – reports that in the last year, there was a jump of 111% in the number of those helped compared to the previous year. In 2022, more than 5,200 patients received medicines from the association, with a total value of NIS 1.76 million.

Likud minister: We're changing Reasonableness Doctrine to fire AG
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 06:52 PM
Shooting targets crossing near Jenin, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 06:22 PM
Russia's Lavrov says Moscow is in contact with US about embassies
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:13 PM
Ben-Gvir: High Court says I can't handle protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 04:25 PM
Smotrich tells OU 'we need empowerment instead of civil disobedience'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 03:58 PM
Netanyahu trial: State not against publishing judge meeting summary
By MICHAEL STARR
06/28/2023 03:26 PM
Political activist spy convicted of mayor bribery scheme
By MICHAEL STARR
06/28/2023 02:49 PM
Netanyahu, Iowa governor talk US-Israel ties in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 01:43 PM
Russia's Putin holds phone call with Bahrain's King
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 12:39 PM
Probability of Russia's exit from grain deal remains high
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 10:14 AM
80-year-old Israeli hurt in Jerusalem terror attack released from care
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 10:04 AM
Lithuania buys NASAMS air defence for Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 09:06 AM
Mako shark found dead on Israeli coast off Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 08:39 AM
IDF could dismiss officers striking as part of judicial reform protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 07:59 AM
South Korea unveils new sanctions over North's weapons programs
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:16 AM
