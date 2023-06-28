Israel tops Czechs, advances at U21 Euro

Israeli soccer continued to make history this summer as the Under-21 team advanced on Wednesday night to the quarterfinals of the 2023 European Championship being held in Georgia.

ISRAEL MIDFIELDER Omri Gandelman (right) scored the lone goal in the blue-and-white 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the Under-21 European Championship in Georgia. (credit: ISRAEL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION)

The blue-and-white slipped by the Czech Republic 1-0 thanks to an 82nd-minute goal by midfielder Omri Gandelman to move into the knockout round.

The victory, coupled with England’s 2-0 win over Germany, sent Guy Luzon’s squad into ecstasy as the Israelis will now face the tournament host, Georgia, on Saturday in the quarterfinals