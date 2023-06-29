Israeli mother arrested after baby tests positive for drugs

Traces of an unspecified drug were detected in the body of an infant brought into the Emek Medical Center in Afula on Thursday morning, according to Israel Police.

The 18-month-old girl was brought to the hospital suffering from a fever, among other concerning symptoms. After running various tests and detecting traces of a drug in her body, the hospital called the police to the scene.

The child's mother attempted to escape with the baby once the test results came back, but was found and arrested by police and the baby was returned to the hospital for further treatment.