Kremlin says majority of Russians support Putin and military action in Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 13:13

The Kremlin said on Thursday that its own data suggested continued strong support among Russians for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and for President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding at a regular news briefing to a question about a survey suggesting there was an equal number of people who supported negotiations to end the 16-month military operation in Ukraine and those who favoured continuing the conflict.

"The data we have show something quite different - dominant support for the special military operation and for the president," said Peskov.

"The main thing for Russians is achieving the goals before us which were formulated by the president," Peskov said.

Shooting reported in northern Israel, 1 wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 01:43 PM
Milchan testimony for Netanyahu trial continues into 5th day
By MICHAEL STARR
06/29/2023 12:22 PM
One killed after fire at chemical plant in Russia
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 12:18 PM
Israeli mother arrested after baby tests positive for drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 11:18 AM
Papal envoy to meet Patriarch Kirill in Moscow -RIA
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:17 AM
Yellen says she hopes to travel to China to 'reestablish contact'
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 01:53 AM
Border Police to open special HQ in Shfaram to fight crime - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 10:26 PM
Israel tops Czechs, advances at U21 Euro
By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
06/28/2023 09:12 PM
Health Committee freezes self-participation payments for prescriptions
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
06/28/2023 08:52 PM
Likud minister: We're changing Reasonableness Doctrine to fire AG
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 06:52 PM
Shooting targets crossing near Jenin, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 06:22 PM
Russia's Lavrov says Moscow is in contact with US about embassies
By REUTERS
06/28/2023 05:13 PM
Ben-Gvir: High Court says I can't handle protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 04:25 PM
Smotrich tells OU 'we need empowerment instead of civil disobedience'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 03:58 PM
Netanyahu trial: State not against publishing judge meeting summary
By MICHAEL STARR
06/28/2023 03:26 PM
