A 27-year-old man was shot in the town of Binyamina-Givat Ada near Haifa on Thursday midday, according to Israel police.

The background of the incident has not yet been determined; police stated that an investigation is underway.

Magen David Adom responded to the incident, providing first aid and transporting the man to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. He is reported to be in serious condition.

This is a developing story.