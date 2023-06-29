The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Attempted Temple Mount stabber convicted

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 15:49

A Nablus man was convicted for attempting to conduct a terrorist stabbing on the Temple Mount in 2020, the Jerusalem District Attorney said on Thursday. 

Mehdi Kalbuna, 30, had decided to kill an ultra-orthodox Jew on the Temple Mount. When a firearm was too expensive to purchase, he bought a knife, and brought the weapon to the holy site. He was searched as he approached the area, and arrested.

Kalbuna had told his brother that he was going to commit the attack, and had initially confessed to police. The defense argued that the terrorist had a mental disability, but testing indicated that he was poorly educated and had personality issues. The court also rejected the defense that Kalbuna's actions were preparatory and did not amount to an attempt.

The court said that the attack was already in an advanced stage based on his words and the presence of the knife. In addition to murder, he was convicted of possession of the knife, and illegal entry into Israel. 

Personal trainer indicted for sexual assault of minor client
By MICHAEL STARR
06/29/2023 04:03 PM
Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson - governor
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 03:56 PM
Jordan summons Sweden ambassador in Amman over Stockholm Koran burning
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 03:47 PM
Shooting reported in northern Israel, 1 wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 01:43 PM
Kremlin says majority of Russians support Putin and military action
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 01:13 PM
Milchan testimony for Netanyahu trial continues into 5th day
By MICHAEL STARR
06/29/2023 12:22 PM
One killed after fire at chemical plant in Russia
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 12:18 PM
Israeli mother arrested after baby tests positive for drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2023 11:18 AM
Papal envoy to meet Patriarch Kirill in Moscow -RIA
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 10:17 AM
Yellen says she hopes to travel to China to 'reestablish contact'
By REUTERS
06/29/2023 01:53 AM
Border Police to open special HQ in Shfaram to fight crime - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 10:26 PM
Israel tops Czechs, advances at U21 Euro
By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
06/28/2023 09:12 PM
Health Committee freezes self-participation payments for prescriptions
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
06/28/2023 08:52 PM
Likud minister: We're changing Reasonableness Doctrine to fire AG
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 06:52 PM
Shooting targets crossing near Jenin, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2023 06:22 PM
