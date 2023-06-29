Personal trainer indicted for sexual assault of minor client

A martial arts trainer and sports club manager was indicted for sexually assaulting a minor during a private session, the South District Attorney said on Thursday.

Amit Hakim, 49, coordinated a private training session with a minor when the club was empty. Hakim stripped down to his underwear, and began to demonstrate exercises on the minor and then began to perform indecent acts on her despite her resistance.

The suspect later begged the minor's father to stop filing a complaint, offering him whatever he wanted. He said that both his and the minor's life would be destroyed by filing the complaint, and that he would kill himself if he proceeded.

Hakim had previously been convicted of sexual offenses in 2015. He had been prohibited from working at the club, which was owned by his wife, because minors trained there.