British woman says Israeli filmed her having sex - report

A 19-year-old British woman claimed that after inviting two Israelis to her hotel room in Rhodes, one of the two filmed her while she was having sex with the other one, the Greek Proto Thema newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the woman was staying in a hotel in Theologos when she met two Israeli 19-year-old boys. She invited them to her hotel room and had sex with one of them and realized in the middle that the other one was filming them. The woman has reportedly filed a complaint with local police who are investigating the incident.